Chiefs trade DeAndre Washington to Dolphins

The Chiefs signed running back DeAndre Washington in free agency this year, but they’ve decided they don’t need any more running backs.

The Dolphins are trading a draft pick to the Chiefs for Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The specific terms of the trade have not been announced, but it’s likely to involve a swap of Day Three picks.

Washington has just three carries for five yards and one catch for two yards this season. He has also returned five kickoffs for 86 yards. Washington initially entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2016. In 2019 he totaled 679 yards from scrimmage.