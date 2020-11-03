Cowboys to place Andy Dalton on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The concussion protocol isn’t the only obstacle Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton will have to clear in order to return to the lineup.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys will put Dalton on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. There’s no word on whether a positive test or close contact with an infected person is the reason for the move.

Archer adds that the move will keep Dalton from playing against the Steelers in Week 9 even if he should be cleared to return from his concussion. He remained in the concussion protocol as of Monday.

With no Dalton available, the Cowboys would likely turn to Ben DiNucci for the second straight game. The seventh-round pick was 21-of-40 for 180 yards in Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles.