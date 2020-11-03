Cowboys to place Andy Dalton on COVID-19 list

Posted by Josh Alper on November 3, 2020, 1:59 PM EST
The concussion protocol isn’t the only obstacle Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton will have to clear in order to return to the lineup.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys will put Dalton on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. There’s no word on whether a positive test or close contact with an infected person is the reason for the move.

Archer adds that the move will keep Dalton from playing against the Steelers in Week 9 even if he should be cleared to return from his concussion. He remained in the concussion protocol as of Monday.

With no Dalton available, the Cowboys would likely turn to Ben DiNucci for the second straight game. The seventh-round pick was 21-of-40 for 180 yards in Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles.

  1. I’d like to thank all the patriotic americans out there who don’t give a crap about their fellow citizens. You are truly macho and exemplary dudes.

  9. raiderdave31 says:
    November 3, 2020 at 2:31 pm
    So you are saying Dallas doesn’t suck lol …. I could Lawrence going to Dallas for the endorsement money but no way is it because they are any better than the Jets who are without the supposed talent level of Dallas.

  10. DiNucci may have potential but he is not ready. They gotta try Cooper Rush. He at least has 3 years in the system. At this point, Goal should be to maintain the top 5 pick and not get embarrassed.

  11. When it rains it pours!!!! It was only weeks ago that everybody was prematurely crowning them the super bowl champions!

  12. Signing with the Cowboys seemed to be a good idea at the time. But while the Boys were a bit disfunctional at the time, who knew what an undisciplined unmotivated hot mess they’ve become. Lose for Lawrence?

  13. raiderdave31 says:
    November 3, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    ==============

    I could see this. Lawrence avoiding the disastrous Jets is very plausible, as are the Cowboys being close enough in the draft order to pull this off.

    A lot of fanbases would revolt at their team missing out on a guy like Lawrence, but maybe Jets fans could accept that this team would ruin even someone as good as Lawrence and prefer a whole-team makeover instead.

    And looking at how well the top draft pick QBs have fared in recent years compared to the smart lower picks, they may well be right.

