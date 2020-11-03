Davante Adams wouldn’t be opposed to Packers adding a wideout

Getty Images

The trade deadline is nearly upon us and some eyes are on Green Bay to see if the Packers make a move to add to their receiving corps.

Any addition to the lineup would work alongside Davante Adams and the Packers’ leading receiver addressed the possibility during a Tuesday press conference. Adams didn’t say it was a must, but did see where such a move could benefit the offense.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a need, but I don’t think it’s any secret that could help us, potentially. So I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” Adams said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Adams has 43 catches for 502 yards and seven touchdowns in five games this season. The team’s other wideouts have 38 catches for 622 yards and four touchdowns. The latter numbers would likely be higher if Allen Lazard had not missed the last four games after having core muscle surgery, but there would seem to be a place for another wideout even with Lazard back in action.

We’ll find out soon if the Packers feel that way.