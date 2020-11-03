Davante Adams wouldn’t be opposed to Packers adding a wideout

Posted by Josh Alper on November 3, 2020, 2:19 PM EST
Getty Images

The trade deadline is nearly upon us and some eyes are on Green Bay to see if the Packers make a move to add to their receiving corps.

Any addition to the lineup would work alongside Davante Adams and the Packers’ leading receiver addressed the possibility during a Tuesday press conference. Adams didn’t say it was a must, but did see where such a move could benefit the offense.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a need, but I don’t think it’s any secret that could help us, potentially. So I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” Adams said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Adams has 43 catches for 502 yards and seven touchdowns in five games this season. The team’s other wideouts have 38 catches for 622 yards and four touchdowns. The latter numbers would likely be higher if Allen Lazard had not missed the last four games after having core muscle surgery, but there would seem to be a place for another wideout even with Lazard back in action.

We’ll find out soon if the Packers feel that way.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Davante Adams wouldn’t be opposed to Packers adding a wideout

  2. Like who cares what he thinks. He should be lucky none of the other receivers are worth a lick or he woudnt have the numbers he does. Scantling drops every other ball and runs crazy routes. St Brown get hurt tripping on the chalk lines and when he does have a chance he drops the ball, ditto just like he did in college. Lazard who I like in accident prone, the TE’s have to do more bloking then route running so he has the field to himself.

  4. Well, he is seeing constant double teams because he’s lining up opposite from practice squad WRs.

  6. The Packers did pick up Devin Funchess in the offseason but he was the lone covid hold out. Adding another would either be a short term lease or make for a crowded WR group when Funchess returns. Its a tough spot given a receiver typically garners a 4th round or better draft pick.

  7. ImaPayne says:
    November 3, 2020 at 2:35 pm
    Like who cares what he thinks. He should be lucky none of the other receivers are worth a lick or he woudnt have the numbers he does. Scantling drops every other ball and runs crazy routes. St Brown get hurt tripping on the chalk lines and when he does have a chance he drops the ball, ditto just like he did in college. Lazard who I like in accident prone, the TE’s have to do more bloking then route running so he has the field to himself.
    —————
    So many inaccuracies with your comment. To begin, all Packers fan and I care about what he has to say. Second, many of the top corners in the league have stated Adams is the most talented when it comes to release and route running. Third, it’s actually MORE impressive he has the numbers that he does because most of the other WR’s on the team are mediocre. Hence, leading to more double-teams. You’re welcome.

  8. GB won’t use the reported 2nd rounder to get Will Fuller because GB intends on using that pick on yet another no-name DB who will be off the team in their 4th year. Sad reality.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.