Dolphins trade Isaiah Ford to Patriots

The Patriots needed a receiver. The Dolphins needed to open up for opportunities for other receivers in the slot.

So the teams have completed a rare intra-division trade.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Dolphins are sending receiver Isaiah Ford to the Patriots. The Patriots are sending a seventh-round choice in 2022 to the Dolphins, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

In seven games this season, Ford played 225 snaps, which is 51 percent of the team’s offensive plays. He has 18 catches for 184 yards.

The Dolphins selected Ford in the seventh round in 2017.

The trade gives more playing time to Malcolm Perry, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Antonio Callaway, whose suspension ends this week.