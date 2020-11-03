Giants see improvement, but want more than “moral victories”

Getty Images

The Giants haven’t been winning games regularly this season, but they have been producing a lot of fourth quarter intrigue.

Each of the team’s last four games have come down to the final seconds, including Monday night’s 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers. A pass interference flag on a Giants two-point try with 28 seconds to play was picked up by officials, which left the Giants with a 1-7 record on the season.

That came a week after a one-point loss to the Eagles and two weeks after a one-point win over Washington that was secured by thwarting a two-point try. Head coach Joe Judge said after Monday’s game that he sees “an improving team that is developing in the division” over the first eight weeks of the year even if the record is unsightly. Safety Jabrill Peppers had a similar take.

“Me personally? I don’t care about the record,” Peppers said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “If you watch our tape against the teams that we’ve played, it’s a play here or a play there. It’s not like we’re just going out there and getting our [butt] kicked, you know what I mean? We’re playing some good football, we’ve just got to tie it all together, we’ve got to execute and we’ve got to be better situationally.”

Judge added that he and the team are “not asking for moral victories,” but they clearly are finding some silver linings to their losing record.