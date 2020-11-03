Giants sign Kenny Wiggins

Getty Images

The Giants did not replace left guard Will Hernandez on the 53-man roster for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers, but they have done so on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of guard Kenny Wiggins to the active roster. Hernandez is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the Giants will need to make another move to open a roster spot once he’s cleared to return.

Wiggins played four games for the Lions earlier this season and has appeared in 79 games since the start of the 2014 season.

Fifth-round pick Shane Lemieux made his first NFL start in place of Hernandez against Tampa.