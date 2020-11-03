It’s the PFT PM Week 8 2020 awards

Getty Images

As you wait for election results, you need to wait no longer for the results of the Week Eight PFT PM awards.

They appear in the attached video.

Every Tuesday, MDS, Charean Williams, and I hand out non-hardware hardware for the variety of categories: offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, rookie of the week, and coach of the week.

Did you favorite team, player, rookie, and/or coach get due respect for Week Eight? There’s only one way to find out (unless someone posts all of them in the comments).

