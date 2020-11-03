Joe Douglas on 0-8 Jets: This is not all on Adam Gase

Posted by Josh Alper on November 3, 2020, 5:07 PM EST
Getty Images

The Jets are halfway to an 0-16 season and the man who put together the team’s roster met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the dismal start to the year.

General Manager Joe Douglas hasn’t heard the same calls for his job that head coach Adam Gase has heard, but said he has to “take my fair share of the responsibility” for how bad things have gone for the Jets in 2020.

“This is not all on Adam,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I have to do a better job of surrounding him with better players and better weapons. We’re in this together. I’m thinking of everything I can do to try to help Adam. The goal is to get this fixed together.”

Douglas went on to call Gase “part of the solution,” which will be a tough sell to Jets fans who have seen the team get outscored by 144 points this season unless Douglas meant Gase’s presence will help the team land the No. 1 overall pick.

One player the Jets opted not to sign was wide receiver Robby Anderson. Anderson showed consistent growth during his time with the Jets, but Douglas opted to sign Breshad Perriman to a one-year, $6.5 million contract around the same time Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers.

Former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason said at the time that the Jets had offered Anderson a bigger contract, but Douglas indicated that wasn’t the case Tuesday by saying the Jets “would all love to see Robby here doing what he’s doing” and that he thought the wideout would have landed a bigger contract elsewhere.

That’s one of many Douglas moves that has not worked out this year and his hit rate is going to have to go way up for him to avoid the hot seat that Gase is sitting on at the moment.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Joe Douglas on 0-8 Jets: This is not all on Adam Gase

  3. It’s okay to say this. Just be sure to say the same thing after he is fired on the Monday after wk 17.

  5. I blame Mac mostly for the current state of the Jets. The Johnson brothers being too cheap to pay the good few good players we had also played a large part. Douglas hasn’t done a good job so far with his signings and drafting and that’s hurt the team. Gase is in way over his head and the sooner he goes the better for all. In short, The Johnsons need to sell the team and the new owners start from scratch.

  7. Robby Anderson and Jamal Adams are playing their way into to Probowl nominations and the Jets just let both talents go.

  8. It’s on the management that hired a GM that constructed that mickey mouse roster and hired Adam Gase to lead it. Everyone but the Jets management knew what Gase was after his tenure in Miami.

  9. “This is partially on our front office as well. Because we refuse to fire Adam Gase and put him out of his misery because we really want that #1 overall draft pick.”

  12. As a Bills fan and seeing it objectively, it really isn’t all on Gase. I’m sure he can coach better, and make some better decisions. But the Jets roster, even if they still had Adams and Bell, isn’t a roster that can compete. The past GM and their current one haven’t done their coaches any favors. I don’t think firing Gase will ever be viewed as a “mistake”, but I think people will end up seeing just how little he factored in. Much like past Bills coaches. Without a competent GM, it really doesn’t matter.

  13. The Johnson ownership of the Jets is as bad as the Dolan ownership of the Knicks. Gase is incompetent, but far from the only problem.

  15. I’ve lived in Ny for 22 years and in that time the only home-grown skill player they’ve had that was a star was Chrebet, and that was a loooong time ago. 2nd round picks like Stephen Hill and Jace Amaro didn’t even stay in the league but a couple of years. This organization couldn’t evaluate a sandwich, current sub-par staff included.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.