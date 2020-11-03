Joe Douglas on 0-8 Jets: This is not all on Adam Gase

Getty Images

The Jets are halfway to an 0-16 season and the man who put together the team’s roster met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the dismal start to the year.

General Manager Joe Douglas hasn’t heard the same calls for his job that head coach Adam Gase has heard, but said he has to “take my fair share of the responsibility” for how bad things have gone for the Jets in 2020.

“This is not all on Adam,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I have to do a better job of surrounding him with better players and better weapons. We’re in this together. I’m thinking of everything I can do to try to help Adam. The goal is to get this fixed together.”

Douglas went on to call Gase “part of the solution,” which will be a tough sell to Jets fans who have seen the team get outscored by 144 points this season unless Douglas meant Gase’s presence will help the team land the No. 1 overall pick.

One player the Jets opted not to sign was wide receiver Robby Anderson. Anderson showed consistent growth during his time with the Jets, but Douglas opted to sign Breshad Perriman to a one-year, $6.5 million contract around the same time Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers.

Former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason said at the time that the Jets had offered Anderson a bigger contract, but Douglas indicated that wasn’t the case Tuesday by saying the Jets “would all love to see Robby here doing what he’s doing” and that he thought the wideout would have landed a bigger contract elsewhere.

That’s one of many Douglas moves that has not worked out this year and his hit rate is going to have to go way up for him to avoid the hot seat that Gase is sitting on at the moment.