Joe Judge: Pass interference should have been flagged on two-point conversion

USA Today

Giants head coach Joe Judge wasn’t happy that a pass interference flag initially called against the Buccaneers on the Giants’ last-gasp two-point conversion attempt was picked up.

Judge said after the game that back judge Nate Jones correctly threw a flag for interference and shouldn’t have been overruled by his fellow officials.

“I thought Nate made the right call when he threw the flag,” Judge said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “So, I’m not sure why it got picked up. We had a pretty good view, I know they can’t use the Jumbotron as the replay. We had a pretty good view of that as well, But, you know, I thought Nate made the right call the first time. I thought, normally, your first instinct is right. So, that’s all I’m gonna say about the officiating. . . . I thought our guys played hard. We’ve got to put ourselves in position that we can have success and not bring a third party in as a factor. It’s tough enough to beat the Bucs.”

Although Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. was initially flagged for colliding with Giants running back Dion Lewis an instant before the two-point conversion pass got to Lewis, the officials huddled up and ruled that Winfield touched the ball simultaneously with touching Lewis, which means no interference. It was a close call, and one that doesn’t sit well with Judge.