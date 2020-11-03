Joe Judge: We have to hold ourselves accountable, but Daniel Jones is our quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on November 3, 2020, 8:48 AM EST
Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians watched Jameis Winston throw 30 interceptions while going 7-9 last season, so he has some experience with quarterbacks whose penchant for turnovers sinks his team’s chances of winning far too often.

Arians benefitted from playing against such a quarterback on Monday night. Daniel Jones threw a pair of interceptions that led to 10 Buccaneers points in the second half and the Giants ultimately lost 25-23 after a failed two-point attempt with 28 seconds left to play.

Arians said in his postgame press conference that he thought Jones was “trying to do too much” and “cost them basically the ballgame” with the two interceptions. Giants head coach Joe Judge said the turnovers were a “major factor,” but not the only one when asked about Arians’ comments.

Judge also talked about how to move forward with a quarterback who has 21 interceptions in 21 career games and has turned the ball over at least once in each of his last nine games.

“I told Daniel on both times the play happened, tonight I just told him to be patient with it, stay committed with it, we’re going to need you down the stretch, we need you to make plays, and obviously on that final drive he made a lot of big plays for us. . . . We all have to hold ourselves accountable, the man next to us accountable. But Daniel’s our quarterback, clearly put,” Judge said.

The Giants made Jones the sixth overall pick of the 2019 draft and they’re going to give him every chance to prove that was the correct choice, but seeing some sign that the mistakes will stop coming as frequently would make it easier to stomach some of the wins that have slipped away this season.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Joe Judge: We have to hold ourselves accountable, but Daniel Jones is our quarterback

  1. Jones is a turnover machine, and the Giants blew it by picking him. As a Bills fan, I’m thankful the Giants didn’t pick a QB in 2018 when they should have because the Jets would have taken whichever QB the Giants didn’t pick out of Allen and Darnold, and the Bills would have probably ended up with Rosen instead.

  2. So many wide open guys he couldn’t hit, and so many passes that hit defenders in the hands. He could have had 4-5 INTs last night if the Bucs defenders could catch.

  5. Jones will be gone, and they’ll pick a QB next spring in the draft. The question is, why did they pick him in the first place? Great QBs come from Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, etc. They don’t come from Duke. And it’s not as though he looked like a can’t miss draft pick. The Giants just don’t have the right people in the draft room.

  7. Job #1 this off-season for John Mara is to fire Gettleman; he is a disaster as a talent evaluator. His one good move was to hire Judge; he looks like he going to be a good coach. New GM needs to keep him. And send Jones to get his eyes checked; it’s like he has color dyslexia or something, thinking those guys he throws to are on his team.

  8. It’s too bad but he does have some size and can run; he’s fast when not falling down. Backup QB with small upside in gimmicks.

  9. Jones is not good…you can tell he doesn’t have the demenour of a NFL QB….he looks blank or scared in his eyes ALL the time. He was definitely OVERDRAFTED because he had connections to the Mannnings.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.