John Elway, Broncos CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Broncos were shorthanded in a few spots for Sunday’s game against the Chargers due to COVID-19 protocols and two top executives are also going to have to spend some time away from the team after positive tests.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that General Manager John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis have both tested positive for the coronavirus. The rest of the team’s employees were informed of the positive results on Tuesday morning.

Elway was not feeling well on Monday and was sent home from the team’s facility after being tested. Ellis began feeling ill on Sunday and did not attend the win over the Chargers.

The Broncos facility is closed for Election Day along with the facilities of the league’s other teams. Assuming there is not a wider spread of positive COVID-19 tests, they’ll reopen for practice on Wednesday without Elway or Ellis coming into work.

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and offensive line coach Mike Munchak were both missing Sunday. Right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive in last Thursday’s round of testing and the Broncos did not practice on Friday as a precaution.