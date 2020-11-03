Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen among Ravens placed on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

During a conference call on Tuesday, NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said that contact tracing after Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey‘s positive COVID-19 test determined the cornerback had six high-risk close contacts who would have to miss five days before being allowed back in the facility.

As it turns out, Sills was off by one. The Ravens placed seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports one player was added to the group after Sills spoke to reporters.

The group includes linebackers Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen, Tyus Bowser and L.J. Fort. Each member of the quartet has played at least 42 percent of the defensive snaps this season and Queen has played the most snaps of any linebacker.

Safety DeShon Elliott, linebacker Malik Harrison, and cornerback Terrell Bonds are also on the list.

Based on the date of their contact with Humphrey, the seven players should be able to play against the Colts as long as they continue testing negative. They won’t be able to take part in practice this week, however.