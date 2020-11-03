Mike Evans: In the past, we lose a game like that

Getty Images

The Buccaners came into Monday night’s game against the Giants off a pair of wins that saw them outscore the Packers and Raiders by 53 points, but things didn’t come their way quite so easily in New Jersey.

They trailed 14-6 at halftime and could have been on their way to overtime had officials not decided to pick up a pass interference flag on a two-point try with 28 seconds to play in the game. That flag was picked up, which made the Bucs 25-23 winners and allowed Tampa to extol the virtues of winning ugly.

Head coach Bruce Arians said the Bucs “did not find energy fast enough,” but added that teams should “never apologize for winning” under any circumstances. Linebacker Lavonte David said he’s “been on the opposite side of this hundreds of times” and wide receiver Mike Evans, another longtime Buc, said winning in this fashion isn’t something he takes for granted.

“It means a lot. In the past, we would have found a way to lose a game like that,” Evans said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “Defense made a play when it counted, offense picked it up in the second half, and we found a way to win.”

David added that the Bucs “most definitely” need to be better if they’re going to keep their winning streak going in Week 9 against the Saints, but embarking on that effort is a lot easier after a victory.