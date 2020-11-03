Mike Tomlin “optimistic” Cam Heyward can play this week

Getty Images

Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward injured his quad during Sunday’s 28-24 win over the Ravens and an initial report about his condition said that the injury is a minor one.

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t describe it that way during a Tuesday press conference, but he also didn’t make it sound overly serious. Tomlin said the team was “more optimistic” about Heyward’s status for Week 9 against the Cowboys than they are about defensive tackle Tyson Alualu being able to play.

Alualu only played six snaps against Baltimore before leaving the game with a knee injury. He’s expected to miss a week or two with a sprained MCL.

Defensive end Chris Wormley is on injured reserve, so the other injuries opened up playing time for Isaiah Buggs and Henry Mondeaux in Week 8.

“We’ll be calling on a lot of our guys at that position,” Tomlin said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’ve seen that a lot in recent weeks. It will be opportunity for guys like Buggs, and Henry and even Carlos Davis.”

Heyward played every game the last two seasons and has 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception this season.