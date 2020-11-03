Packers-49ers game remains on track for Thursday night

Getty Images

Thursday night’s Packers-49ers game remains on track.

The NFL says the game is still set for two days from now, despite the positive COVID-19 result generated on Sunday by running back A.J. Dillon. Per the Packers, they have received no indication that the game would move.

The team is in the building and working, without Dillon. Also gone are running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin, who were deemed to be high-risk close contacts with Dillon. Both are required to remain away from the team until Saturday.

With running back Aaron Jones still dealing with a calf problem (he would have been limited in Monday’s practice, if there had been a Monday practice), the Packers could be down to Tyler Ervin on Thursday night. Dexter Williams is the only running back on the practice squad.

The broader circumstances could change, given that Dillon played on Sunday after generating a positive test sample. Other players could be within the incubation period, and they could test positive today or tomorrow or Thursday or beyond. That also could trigger a cascade of future positives, given that the Packers will be traveling to California by plane and on buses when they get there and then traveling home.