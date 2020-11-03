PFT’s Week 9 2020 power rankings

Getty Images

1. Steelers (last week No. 1; 7-0): They could be here for a while.

2. Chiefs (No. 2; 7-1): We’re starting to take Patrick Mahomes for granted.

3. Seahawks (No. 7; 6-1): DK Metcalf is writing the opening chapters of a T.O/Moss career.

4. Buccaneers (No. 5; 5-2): They barely escaped a trap game.

5. Saints (No. 8; 5-2): They badly need Michael Thomas for Sunday night’s game at Tampa.

6. Titans (No. 3; 5-2): That loss to Pittsburgh caused them to lose a second game.

7. Ravens (No. 4; 5-2): If the Chiefs are Baltimore’s Kryptonite, the Steelers are the Ravens’ red sun of Krypton.

8. Bills (No. 9; 6-2): They’re heading for the playoffs, and quite possibly an early exit from them.

9. Packers (No. 6; 5-2): If the loss to the Bucs was an anomaly, what was the loss to Minnesota?

10. Cardinals (No. 11; 5-2): Could they win the division? (I think they could.)

11. Colts (No. 13; 5-2): The team that left Baltimore gets to prove itself against the team that moved to Baltimore.

12. Dolphins (No. 18; 4-3): With a defense like that Bob Griese could be the quarterback, at his current age.

13. Rams (No. 10; 5-3): Jared Goff is one of several good but not great NFL quarterbacks.

14. Raiders (No. 16; 4-3): The Raiders ultimately will go as far as Josh Jacobs will carry them.

15. Browns (No. 12; 5-3): Well, the Browns were right. They’re not better without OBJ.

16. Bears (No. 14; 5-3): How did they score 23 points?

17. Eagles (No. 21; 3-4-1): Yes, they won. But Carson Wentz isn’t who he used to be.

18. Broncos (No. 23; 3-4): Not even Tim Tebow could have pulled off that comeback.

19. Bengals (No. 25; 2-5-1): Joe Burrow is already the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year.

20. Vikings (No. 27; 2-5): Let Dalvin Cook. Every week.

21. 49ers (No. 15; 4-4): Jimmy G may no longer be the long-term answer, but Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard definitely aren’t the short-term answer.

22. Falcons (No. 26; 2-6): The rest of their schedule is brutal.

23. Patriots (No. 17; 2-5): Bill Belichick doesn’t make excuses; he makes bad decisions to call for an onside kick.

24. Panthers (No. 19; 3-5): They’ve still got a chance to crash the playoff party, if Christian McCaffrey comes back soon.

25. Washington (No. 24; 2-5): Don’t rule out a Washington run at the top of the division.

26. Lions (No. 22; 3-4): An NFC North elimination game looms at Minnesota on Sunday.

27. Chargers (No. 20; 2-5): With three blown leads of 17 points or more, Anthony Lynn undoubtedly is inching toward getting blown out of L.A.

28. Giants (No. 29; 1-6): Daniel Jones is playing just well enough to let one of his mistakes be responsible for the eventual loss.

29. Texans (No. 30; 1-6): The ultimate test of a team’s relevance is this — did anyone notice they didn’t play this weekend?

30. Cowboys (No. 28; 2-6): When you pin your hopes to Ben DiNucci, you get what you deserve.

31. Jaguars (No. 31; 1-6): It’s Jake Luton time. Or is it Luke Jaton time?

32. Jets (No. 32; 0-8): Avery Williamson has escaped from football’s Alcatraz.