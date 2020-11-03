Ravens have no new COVID-19 positives

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and that put the Ravens on the list of teams to watch for any other positive tests as this week unfolds.

There have not been any other positive tests at this point. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Monday’s PCR tests all came back negative in Baltimore.

The Ravens facility is closed for Election Day, but testing will still go on and another round of negative tests should result in the Ravens practicing on schedule Wednesday. That practice will take place under the intensive protocols that call for remote meetings and for players to wear masks or face shields during on-field work.

Baltimore is set to face the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday. Humphrey will not be available to play in that game, but no one else has been scratched for COVID-related reasons at this point.