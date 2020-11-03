Ravens put Ronnie Stanley, Tyre Phillips on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Ravens lost a pair of starting offensive linemen to injuries in their 28-24 loss to the Steelers and they will continue to be without both of them for a while.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the game, so it was no surprise that he landed on injured reserve Tuesday. It was less clear how long right guard Tyre Phillips will be out, but he’s also on injured reserve so he’ll miss at least the next three games.

Phillips also injured his ankle during the loss to Pittsburgh. Phillips was a third-round pick this season and he has started six games so far this year.

Patrick Mekari replaced Phillips against Pittsburgh. Orlando Brown moved to left tackle in place of Stanley and D.J. Fluker took over at right tackle.