Report: Ben DiNucci benched, Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush will compete to start

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 3, 2020, 4:43 PM EST
The Cowboys will be on their fourth starting quarterback of the season on Sunday. But they don’t know who that is just yet.

Dallas will let Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush show what they can do with the first-string offense this week and then decide which one of them will start against the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Gilbert has never started an NFL game but was the starting quarterback of the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football. Rush is even less experienced than Gilbert but has spent more time in Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s offense.

It definitely won’t be rookie Ben DiNucci, who has been benched after struggling in Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said today on 105.3 The Fan that DiNucci did not perform well.

“I think that it was a lot for him,” Jones said. “I think we certainly, as a team, paid the price to have him come in and under those circumstances. And that’s almost trite. It was frankly more than he could handle. I don’t know what you could have expected for somebody to come in under those circumstances.”

For the first five games of the season, Dallas had one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Dak Prescott. But he was injured and replaced with Andy Dalton, who did not play well, was knocked out with a concussion, and now has COVID-19. DiNucci was the third starter, and now either Gilbert or Rush will be No. 4.

15 responses to “Report: Ben DiNucci benched, Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush will compete to start

  1. So the Ben DiNucci era is over in Dallas? That was quick!

    Each of those other 2 guys hopes they don’t draw the short straw and have to make the first career start against Pittsburgh.

  3. “I don’t know what you could have expected for somebody to come in under those circumstances.” Sorry, Jerry. Rookie QBs come in all the time and handle the workload just fine. Your team is a disaster, especially the defense and O-line, and it won’t matter who the QB is. In the meantime, does anybody in my fantasy league want to trade for Amari Cooper?

  4. I thought Zeke was the straw that stirs the drink? Just give the ball to Zeke 30 times a game, and make him earn his money!!

  5. The Cowboys were 2-3 in the first 5 games, barely beating two garbage teams. The Cowboys weren’t good with Dak.

  6. Cooper Rush started 49 games in college to Garrett Gilbert’s 37, and Rush spent three straight years right out of college on one roster and practice squad before moving to the Giants and back to his original NFL team this season, while Gilbert bounced around all over the place as seemingly a very last remaining PS option for teams. Hard to argue that that makes Gilbert more “experienced”.

  7. Come on, what were they expecting out of Dinucci on his first game? Give the kid at least another chance.

  8. kemp13 says:

    November 3, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    ——-
    Sure top rookie picks come in all the time but not 7th round rookies. A 7th round qb is expected to be a development project not expected to be starting in their 1st season.

  12. Hey Jerry Jones. Your entire team is under performing. Maybe you should take a line from ex Eagles coach Buddy Ryan who looked at his replacement players during the players strike and offered to trade his “entire team to any other team for their players SIGHT UNSEEN”. The person who needs benched and pulled out of the picture is whomever is trying to play G.M. for the Cowboys.

  13. Does anybody really care? Despite nice rosters over the years, the Cowboys always suck. It comes down to ego-mainiac, billionaire Jerry Jones. He doesn’t have a clue. Nice fire with Jimmy Johnson who built and coached your team to back to back SB wins.

    Nobody cares about Dallas except the used car salesmen in Ft. Worth and their big hair wives. So glad to see this franchise burning. Tom Laundry is laughing.

  14. Sad that they bench the kid after one start under insane circumstances. They should bench the GM and his crony son, they haven’t produced a darn thing in 25 years!

