Report: Ben DiNucci benched, Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush will compete to start

Getty Images

The Cowboys will be on their fourth starting quarterback of the season on Sunday. But they don’t know who that is just yet.

Dallas will let Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush show what they can do with the first-string offense this week and then decide which one of them will start against the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Gilbert has never started an NFL game but was the starting quarterback of the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football. Rush is even less experienced than Gilbert but has spent more time in Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s offense.

It definitely won’t be rookie Ben DiNucci, who has been benched after struggling in Sunday night’s loss to the Eagles. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said today on 105.3 The Fan that DiNucci did not perform well.

“I think that it was a lot for him,” Jones said. “I think we certainly, as a team, paid the price to have him come in and under those circumstances. And that’s almost trite. It was frankly more than he could handle. I don’t know what you could have expected for somebody to come in under those circumstances.”

For the first five games of the season, Dallas had one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Dak Prescott. But he was injured and replaced with Andy Dalton, who did not play well, was knocked out with a concussion, and now has COVID-19. DiNucci was the third starter, and now either Gilbert or Rush will be No. 4.