Report: Packers “checked in” with Antonio Brown

Getty Images

The Bay of Pigs battle almost played out in a different arena recently.

Adam Schefter of ESPN said on Monday’s Pat McAfee Show that the Packers “checked in” on receiver Antonio Brown to gauge his interest, before he signed with Tampa Bay.

It never went anywhere, possibly because (speculation alert) Brown to the Buccaneers was a done deal long before Brown signed with the Buccaneers. Indeed, every comment made by guys like coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady point to the possibility (or reality) that the Bucs had been planning to sign Brown for months, that Brown perhaps had been working out with Brady for months, and that Brown perhaps had the Tampa playbook for months.

Brown will make his debut on Sunday night with the Buccaneers. He’ll practice with his latest new team for the first time on Wednesday.