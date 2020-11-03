Sam Darnold aggravated shoulder injury, but it “feels better than I thought”

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold missed two games with a right shoulder injury earlier this season and he could be seen holding that shoulder after taking a hit while scrambling in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Darnold had an MRI to check things out and that it showed he aggravated the injury. During a Monday press conference, Darnold said he should have done more to avoid the hit but that his shoulder wasn’t feeling noticeably worse as a result of the shot.

“It’s just sore, I don’t know more or less,” Darnold said, via the team’s website. “That hit didn’t help. I should have slid and not taken the hit. I will continue to learn from mistakes. It feels better than I thought. One day at a time.”

Darnold called it his “worst nightmare” to miss more games and he’ll get an extra day to heal up before the Jets are set to face the Patriots on Monday night in Week 9.