Seahawks releasing Luke Willson

Getty Images

The Seahawks are dropping a tight end from the roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is releasing Luke Willson.

Willson was a 2013 fifth-round pick by Seattle and returned to the team in 2019 after stints with the Lions and Raiders. He appeared in five games with the team this season, but only played 10 offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps in those outings.

Willson did not catch a pass, but was credited with three tackles and a fumble recovery. He has 110 catches for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Seahawks activated fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson from the non-football injury list ahead of Sunday’s win over the 49ers. Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, and Jacob Hollister round out the group.