Seahawks WR Phillip Dorsett has surgery to address bone spurs in foot

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wasn’t optimistic on Monday about seeing wide receiver Phillip Dorsett back with the team any time soon.

On Tuesday, Dorsett had surgery on his bothersome right foot, which had kept him sidelined for the first half of the season.

Dorsett posted a photo of himself in the hospital following the surgery at Seattle Surgery Center.

“Big Chillin! Ready to Attack this rehab!” Dorsett wrote.

Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Dorsett had been dealing with bone spurs in his foot that had kept him from being able to practice.

Dorsett’s foot issues first surfaced during training camp in August. The Seahawks kept him out of practice in hopes of the issue quieting down and allowing him to get back early in the season. When that didn’t happen through the first two weeks of the season, Dorsett was placed on injured reserve.

“It’s not looking good for the near future,” Carroll said Monday. “He’s been doing everything he can and he’s frustrated and all that. In the next couple of days we’ll get a little more clarity on it.”

The trip of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and David Moore have combined for 17 touchdowns through seven games for Seattle even without Dorsett.

In addition to Dorsett’s surgery, the Seahawks released linebackers Mychal Kendricks and Michael Divinity from their practice squad on Tuesday. The return of first-round pick Jordyn Brooks from a knee injury has solidified the group on the active roster for the time being. Kendricks spent the last two weeks on the squad after re-signing with the team following an ACL tear last December.