Season-ending surgery an option for Jimmy Garoppolo

November 3, 2020
We learned on Monday that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss time due to a high-ankle sprain.

On Tuesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that it could be a season-ending injury. Shanahan told reporters at his press conference that Garoppolo may require surgery that knocks him out for the rest of the year.

Garoppolo is looking at an extended absence even without having surgery. Shanahan said this is a worse sprain to the same ankle that Garoppolo hurt earlier this year. He missed two games with that injury and that the usual timeline for this type of sprain is four-to-six weeks.

The 49ers will place the quarterback on injured reserve. Tight end George Kittle may also be out for the year due to his foot injury, so the 49ers will need some players to step up into bigger roles if they are going to be able to hang around the playoff race.

19 responses to "Season-ending surgery an option for Jimmy Garoppolo

  3. All this story does is confirm the 49ers brought him back too quickly after he hurt it the first time. Not everyone heals at the same pace. Now look at where their at.

  4. Not sure what the guarantees in his contract look like but this is where you have to move on. They’ll have a decent pick, they need to find a way to get a QB. At this point is not even worth discussing why he’s just not the answer. And it’s a shame because when healthy I think they have a top 3 roster in the NFL. He sure looked the part, came cheap (2nd rounder and it wasn’t a bad gamble but from this point on it’s a huge mistake not to change course. I think most of us are on the same page.

  6. Look at where they’re at…so short of a time near the top. Could’ve been at the top if passes were more accurate and kept chains and clock moving in the 4th Q of SB. good guy, teammates seem to like him. But lack of accuracy as well as not seeing open receivers is a drive-killer. The Hoodie knew what he was doing.

  7. Not going anywhere this year. With all the QBs going they could get another blue chip defender like CB or a restock that OL. Don’t see them tanking far enough to bet one of the top 3 QBS. Their schedule outside of the division will get them a few Ws.

  9. Simply was never the answer for them at QB. Very little dead money after this year. Cut your losses and go find the guy

  10. This ends his time as with SF. He is due to make I believe 27 mil next season but if they cut him (which they should) I believe he is only owed like 3 mil. Start Mullens the rest of the way and hope you finish with enough losses to get Trey Lance or Zach Wilson.

  11. He had his Superbowl chance and won’t get another. His trajectory is pointing in the wrong direction.

  14. The Seahawks not only Beat Santa Clara last Sunday, they Knocked them out of the playoff race!….BOOM!

    Go Hawks!

  16. Sure makes that trade look a whole lot better from a Patriots standpoint. He shows flashes of being really good (I wouldn’t say great) but the dude is hurt ALL THE TIME. Doesn’t matter how good you are you’re no good when you’re unavailable

  18. Bitter patriots fans cheering this guy being injured shows how truly pathetic that fanbase is. Still not over him leaving and still not over that epic beatdown a couple of weeks ago. Most pathetic fanbase in sports. Why any athlete would want to play there is mind boggling

  19. But…but… some random Patriots “expert” told us he would bring on the next dynasty. Belichik loved him like his own son. Instead, he’s a turnover machine and made of glass. Not exactly the ingredients of a dynastic quarterback. Could it be this “expert” … and Bill … were wrong?

