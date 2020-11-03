Season-ending surgery an option for Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

We learned on Monday that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss time due to a high-ankle sprain.

On Tuesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that it could be a season-ending injury. Shanahan told reporters at his press conference that Garoppolo may require surgery that knocks him out for the rest of the year.

Garoppolo is looking at an extended absence even without having surgery. Shanahan said this is a worse sprain to the same ankle that Garoppolo hurt earlier this year. He missed two games with that injury and that the usual timeline for this type of sprain is four-to-six weeks.

The 49ers will place the quarterback on injured reserve. Tight end George Kittle may also be out for the year due to his foot injury, so the 49ers will need some players to step up into bigger roles if they are going to be able to hang around the playoff race.