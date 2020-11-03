Tevin Coleman won’t play Thursday night

Getty Images

The 49ers and Packers will both be shorthanded at running back on Thursday night.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that Tevin Coleman will not play in Week 9. Coleman hurt his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. It was his first game since being activated from injured reserve and a knee problem was also the reason for his placement on the list.

Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert are on injured reserve for the Niners, which leaves JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon on the active roster. Shanahan indicated Austin Walter will be promoted from the practice squad for the game.

The Packers won’t have AJ Dillon or Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones has missed the last two games with a calf injury. Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams are set to be their backs.