Titans kick tires on punters

Getty Images

On the same day the Titans gave several veterans the boot, Tennessee’s NFL franchise considered a quartet of new punters.

The Titans tried out Dustin Colquitt (pictured), Ryan Allen, Trevor Daniel, and Lachlan Edwards on Tuesday.

Veteran Brett Kern has a hand injury, which would affect his ability to handle the snap on punt plays and on field goals and extra points, since he’s the holder. More is expected to be known about his availability later in the week.

The 5-2 Titans host the 5-3 Bears on Sunday. Both teams have lost two in a row, both desperately needs to stop the bleeding.