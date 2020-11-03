Titans to cut Vic Beasley

Getty Images

In March the Titans signed pass rusher Vic Beasley to a one-year, $9.5 million contract. It never panned out, and now he’s on the way out.

The Titans announced after this afternoon’s trade deadline that they’ll officially release Beasley tomorrow.

Beasley didn’t report to training camp on time and didn’t play well this year, so it’s been clear from the beginning that something wasn’t right with Beasley in Tennessee. Now he’ll become a free agent.

There might be a team interested in his services, but certainly for much less than a $9.5 million salary.

Beasley’s brief tenure in Tennessee ends with zero sacks in five games.