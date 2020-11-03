Tom Brady on Antonio Brown living with him: I’m “trying to be a good teammate”

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has invited Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown into the house Brady is renting from Derek Jeter in Tampa. Brady explained the arrangement to Jim Gray of Westwood One on Monday.

“Antonio is a good friend of mine and, again, we’ve gotten to know each other pretty well over the years,” Brady told Gray. “So he’s just getting settled and I know he’s looking for places, but it’s just nice to be able to have him around. And we’re getting to work and he likes to be integrated into what we’re doing, big transition for him moving across the state really not knowing anyone. So, you know, again, just trying to be a great teammate and help someone out who’s a friend of mine.”

Usually, a guy who’s looking for a place to live stays in a hotel. Brown definitely can afford it. This one feels like something more than hospitality. Brady seems to be taking Brown under Brady’s wing, and essentially becoming responsible for Brown.

“He’s obviously a very hard worker, and he’s working his way into the program, into the Bucs program,” Brady said. “He’s been involved in a lot of the meetings. He hasn’t been able to do any practices yet but I know he’s been kind of training and getting ready for it.”

The official preparation begins tomorrow, when Brown returns to practice. In five days, Brown will make his debut on Sunday Night Football, against the Saints.