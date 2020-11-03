Travis Fulgham is NFL leader in receiving yards since Week 4

Getty Images

On August 9, Travis Fulgham was cut by the Lions. On August 19, Fulgham was cut by the Packers. On September 3, Fulgham was cut by the Eagles, but brought back to the practice squad. On October 3, Fulgham was promoted to the active roster.

Since then, Fulgham is the NFL leader in receiving yards.

In a stunning arrival for a player whose NFL career easily could have ended this year, Fulgham tops the list of all receivers in the NFL from Week Four onward with 435 receiving yards.

Fulgham, who initially got to the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the Lions out of Old Dominion, has played extremely well for an Eagles team that is struggling mightily with injuries. If not for multiple other wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart getting hurt, Fulgham never would have had the opportunity to show what he can do.

There are probably a lot of other players who are good enough to star in the NFL but have not been given the opportunity. Fulgham serves as an inspiration to all of them to keep working.