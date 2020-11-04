Anthony Fauci expects limited capacity for sporting events deep into 2021

Getty Images

There’s nothing normal about 2020. But that may be what’s now normal, into 2021.

Via Sports Business Daily, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that limited capacities for American sporting events likely will continue deep into next year.

Dr. Fauci explained that, even if a “really good vaccine” is developed, “mask wearing will continue well into the third or fourth quarter of 2021.” He also said that there there will be a “graded, gradual progression towards normality.”

“Ultimately, when we get this under control — not only at the domestic, but [at] the global level — we will start to approach what we call normal,” Dr. Fauci said. “I don’t think . . . that it’s going to be at a level where people are going to feel like there are no public-health measures to be implemented until we get to the end of 2021 — at least.”

In the interim, it would help to have a cheap, accurate, and readily available point-of-care test, which would allow people to know as often as they want to know whether they are negative or positive. While this doesn’t circumvent realities like the incubation period, regular testing will help to reduce the risks associated with people doing things that once were gadded as normal.