Bobby Wagner named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Seahawks rebounded from their first loss of the season with a win over the 49ers in Week 8 and the NFL has named one of their players as the winner of a weekly award for his effort in that victory.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner has been named the NFC defensive player of the week.

Wagner had 11 tackles, two sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss in the 37-27 victory. It’s the second time that Wagner has had multiple sacks in a game and he did it against the 49ers both times. He also had two sacks in a 25-23 win in 2017.

It’s also the second time that Wagner has been named the NFC defensive player of the week. The first time was in Week 13 of the 2018 season.