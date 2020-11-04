Broncos place Shelby Harris on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Broncos have added another player to their reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL’s transaction wire shows that defensive lineman Shelby Harris has been placed on the list. Teams are not permitted to announce the reason for the placement, but Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Harris told the team that he had contact with an infected person outside of the team facility.

It’s unclear if that contact will force Harris to miss Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Right guard Graham Glasgow is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Assistant coaches Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell were not at last Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols while General Manager John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis announced they tested positive earlier this week.

The Broncos worked remotely on Wednesday and plan to resume regular operations on Thursday.