Broncos will work virtually today, return to practice field tomorrow

Getty Images

The Broncos are taking a day off the practice field in an effort to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak.

John Elway and Joe Ellis, the top two officials in the Broncos’ front office, both tested positive for COVID-19, and the Broncos are also adding a practice squad player to the COVID-19 reserve list, and they want to take a day away and ensure that they don’t have a larger outbreak.

“In consultation with the NFL, we are taking the precautionary step of conducting today’s game preparations virtually and away from UCHealth Training Center,” the Broncos said in a statement. “With the recent increase in positive cases and a practice squad player added to the COVID-19/reserve list today, this was the safe and responsible thing to do. Other than player rehab, all football activities will take place remotely. Players and coaches will conduct their normal meeting schedule from home. The Broncos are scheduled to resume practicing on Thursday at UCHealth Training Center with meetings remaining in a virtual, remote format. The team will continue its preparations for Sunday’s game in Atlanta, working closely with the NFL and making all decisions based on the health of players, staff and their families.”

At the moment, the Broncos’ Sunday afternoon game at Atlanta remains on schedule.