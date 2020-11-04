Browns GM Andrew Berry is sick of questions about Odell Beckham’s future

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham arrived in Cleveland in a trade with the Giants in 2019. Could he leave Cleveland in a trade in 2021? Browns General Manager Andrew Berry is sick of hearing that question.

Berry was asked about the potential for a Beckham trade today and chafed at the question.

“I feel like this is a question I’ve literally addressed every week since I took the job,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “So really at this point in time, I really don’t see a difference.”

What’s different is that Beckham is now recovering from a torn ACL, and his $12.791 million salary for next season is guaranteed for injury. So Berry might be more eager to get rid of that salary, if he could find a trading partner.

But Berry says his only interest is seeing Beckham get back to 100 percent healthy.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell, Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” he said. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

Beckham is expected to get healthy in time to play in 2021. When he might or might not be playing in Cleveland.