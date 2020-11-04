Bruce Arians: I coached Marshall Faulk, and Alvin Kamara is scarier

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians may have some sleepless nights this week preparing to face Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Sunday night.

Arians said that Kamara is an even tougher player for defenses to stop than Marshall Faulk, whom Arians coached when Faulk was a rookie in Indianapolis.

“I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy’s scarier,” Arians said, via USA Today.

Kamara is currently on pace to break Faulk’s record for receiving yards by a running back in a season. Faulk was a unique running back with his ability to beat teams both running the ball and catching it, but Kamara is doing a lot of the same things Faulk did. Arians knows the Bucs will have their hands full on Sunday night.