Bucs will know Friday if Chris Godwin can catch passes with injured finger

The Buccaneers plan to have Antonio Brown in their receiving corps for Sunday night’s game against the Saints, but it will be a few days before they know if Chris Godwin will also be in the lineup.

Godwin had surgery to repair his fractured left index finger last week and did not play against the Giants on Monday night. He took part in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice with a cast on and head coach Bruce Arians said Friday will be when the Bucs know if he’ll be able to do the job.

“We won’t know until Friday if he can catch a ball,” Arians said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.

That’s a pretty significant part of a wide receiver’s job, so any question about his finger being up to the task may leave him to wait another week before returning.