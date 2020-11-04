Cardinals activate Jalen Thompson from injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on November 4, 2020, 10:53 AM EST
Getty Images

The Cardinals added a player to the active roster from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Safety Jalen Thompson has been activated after going on the list after the season opener. Thompson started against the 49ers in Week 1, but got hurt on the team’s second defensive snap of the game.

Thompson was a fifth-round pick in last year’s supplemental draft and he started nine games during his rookie season. He had 57 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery over 15 overall appearances.

Deionte Thompson and Chris Banjo have started games alongside Budda Baker since Thompson went on injured reserve.

The Cardinals now have 51 players on their active roster. With linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they may not fill them before Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Cardinals activate Jalen Thompson from injured reserve

  1. This is BIG for the Cardinals. Great news, S Jalen Thompson is a young star in the making and is an absolute baller. Paired up with Elite S Budda Baker who’s arguably the best safety in the league that gives AZ one of the best young safety duo’s in the league. S Deionte Thompson is also a good young solid safety in his 2nd season but Jalen Thompson is the better player with the much higher ceiling. AZ also is getting TE Maxx Williams back which is huge for AZ’s running game as via PFF Williams was the best run blocker in the NFL last season, he’s a decent pass catcher and elite run blocker. That’s big for AZ run game , which last I checked was the 2nd or 3rd best in the NFL. AZ also has a great chance of having Kennard and Murphy for this Sunday as they’re Asymptomatic and seem to be getting over the virus very fast but we’ll have to see on that.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.