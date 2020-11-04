Cardinals activate Jalen Thompson from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals added a player to the active roster from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Safety Jalen Thompson has been activated after going on the list after the season opener. Thompson started against the 49ers in Week 1, but got hurt on the team’s second defensive snap of the game.

Thompson was a fifth-round pick in last year’s supplemental draft and he started nine games during his rookie season. He had 57 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery over 15 overall appearances.

Deionte Thompson and Chris Banjo have started games alongside Budda Baker since Thompson went on injured reserve.

The Cardinals now have 51 players on their active roster. With linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they may not fill them before Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.