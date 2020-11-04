Carlos Dunlap reworked contract as part of trade to Seahawks

Getty Images

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap is preparing for his first game as a member of the Seahawks and he’s doing it with a reworked contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Dunlap adjusted his deal as part of the trade that sent him from Cincinnati to Seattle.

Dunlap was set to make about $4.59 million over the rest of the season, but will now be due $2 million over the next two months. A $3 million roster bonus has been added to his contract for 2021 as long as he is on the roster on the fifth day of the next league year.

Dunlap already stood to make $11.1 million in non-guaranteed salary and bonuses for next year. His play over the rest of the year will likely determine whether the Seahawks have any interest in keeping him around at those numbers.