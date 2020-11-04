Chiefs designate L’Jarius Sneed to return from IR, activate Anthony Sherman

Getty Images

The Chiefs saw the return of a couple of familiar faces to Wednesday’s practice.

The team designated rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to return from injured reserve. It opens a 21-day window for the Chiefs to activate Sneed to the 53-player roster.

Sneed fractured his collarbone in Week 3 against the Ravens.

Sneed, a fourth-round choice, made two interceptions in his first two games. He has played 159 defensive snaps this season.

The Chiefs also activated fullback Anthony Sherman from the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

He went on the list Oct. 13.

Sherman missed three games.

Sherman played 33 offensive snaps and 99 on special teams in the first five games. He has three touches for 7 yards and a touchdown.