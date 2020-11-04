COVID-19 test results lead 49ers to close facility Wednesday

Getty Images

The Packers and 49ers are set to play on Thursday night, but the ability to play that game as scheduled may be in some doubt.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers have closed their facility on Wednesday after receiving a positive result from their latest round of COVID-19 testing. It is not known if the positive result came from testing of players, coaches, or other team personnel.

The Packers have also been dealing with a positive COVID-19 test this week. Running back A.J. Dillon tested positive and two other players are set to miss Thursday’s game as high-risk close contacts.

Green Bay did not have any other positives in Tuesday’s testing, but Wednesday’s development with the 49ers could jeopardize the plans for Thursday night.