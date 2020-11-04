Cowboys punter Chris Jones out with core muscle injury

Getty Images

The Cowboys need a new punter.

Dallas punter Chris Jones will have surgery for a core muscle injury tomorrow and will miss multiple games, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters today.

Jones has been the Cowboys’ punter for a decade. This year he’s having a so-so season, with an average of 42.6 yards per punt. The Cowboys have been using him more often the last three weeks as a result of their offensive efficiency plummeting with Dak Prescott out.

Hunter Niswander, a punter currently on the Cowboys’ practice squad, is expected to be called up to the active roster to replace Jones.