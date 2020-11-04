Deebo Samuel out, Jaquiski Tartt questionable for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers released their final injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against the Packers and most of the big names that will be out were already known.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), running back Tevin Coleman (knee), and tight end George Kittle (foot) were ruled out earlier this week by head coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo and Kittle are set to miss extended time as a result of injuries suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has also been ruled out. It will be his second straight game on the sideline. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will miss the game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) is listed as questionable after missing the last two games. Wide receiver Richie James (ankle) joins him in the questionable group while linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) will not play.