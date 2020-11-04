Entire FOX college pregame show knocked off air by COVID-19

Getty Images

When it comes to their dueling college pregame shows, FOX desperately wants to catch and surpass ESPN. But surely not this way.

A week after former NFL receiver Desmond Howard contributed to ESPN College GameDay from home due to COVID-19 diagnosis, the entire on-air cast of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show will be off the air this weekend, due to COVID-19 quarantine.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, and host Rob Stone will miss Saturday’s show. They’ll be replaced by Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Emmanuel Acho, and host Charissa Thompson. The show also will reduce from two hours to one.

FOX would not say whether any of the contributors actually have COVID-19. Apparently, FOX requires all of the cast to be present for the show; if FOX had made arrangements for all of them to contribute from home, the show could have proceeded with each of them in a remote location.