Ezekiel Elliott, Aldon Smith were limited Wednesday

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott mentioned all the team’s injuries this season during his interview session Wednesday. He did not mention his own.

Elliott was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries this season,” Elliott said. “I mean there have been a lot of guys in and out of there. We just got to all be ready, next-man-up mentality and get ready to play some ball.”

Elliott has not had a 100-yard game this season, the longest stretch of his career without one. The Cowboys have scored only 22 points in the past three games without starting quarterback Dak Prescott and expect to start their fourth quarterback of the season Sunday against the Steelers.

“Yeah, I am a little surprised,” Elliott said of the absence of a 100-yard game for him. “Just got to figure this thing out.”

Still, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said the Pro Bowler has a lot of his team’s attention this week.

Cowboys pass rusher Aldon Smith also was limited at Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

Smith has five sacks in eight games.

Punter Chris Jones did not practice and a report earlier in the day indicated he will undergo core muscle surgery Thursday.