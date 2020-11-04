Golden Tate not at Giants practice Wednesday

Getty Images

After Giants wide receiver Golden Tate caught a touchdown pass in the final minute of Monday night’s loss to the Buccaneers, he turned to a camera and yelled “throw me the ball.”

That wasn’t the end of the Tate family’s push to see more passes come his way. Tate’s wife wrote on a since-deleted Instagram post that Tate “was open the entire game” and was being “underutilized” by the team.

Tate won’t be doing anything at all with the team on Wednesday. Head coach Joe Judge said that Tate will not take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough.

Per multiple reporters, Judge did not specify the reason why but said he had a long conversation with the wideout. Judge added he would never blast a player publicly and that anything involving Tate will be handled internally.

Tate, who has four catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns the last three weeks, is expected back with the team on Thursday.