Jadeveon Clowney misses practice with knee injury

Getty Images

The Titans are struggling to muster a pass rush. One of the lingering reasons for concern comes from the ongoing injury situation involving linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury.

He has appeared on the injury report with a knee problem for the past five games. Last week, he didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday before fully participating on Friday and playing on Sunday.

Clowney has zero sacks in seven games, but he has six quarterback hits.

Also not practicing on Wednesday were receiver Adam Humphries (concussion), tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), punter Brett Kern (wrist), cornerback Kareem Orr (illness), and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle).

Safety Dane Cruikshank (groin), center Daniel Munyer (hand), and cornerback Tye Smith (shoulder) fully participated.

The 5-2 Titans host the 5-3 Bears on Sunday. Both teams have lost two games in a row.