Jamal Adams finally is a “full-go” at practice

In Week Three, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a groin strain. He’s moving closer to finally returning from it.

Via John Boyle of Seahawks.com, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday Adams “is full-go” at practice today.

This means that Adams likely will appear on the injury report as fully participating in practice on Wednesday. The official report will be released later tonight.

If he fully participates all week and has no setbacks, Adams could return on Sunday, when the Seahawks visit the Bills in Buffalo.