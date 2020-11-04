Javon Wims loses appeal of two-game suspension

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Javon Wims will be suspended for the next two games.

Wims lost his appeal of his two-game suspension, according to multiple reports.

James Thrash, who was an NFL wide receiver for 11 seasons, heard Wims’ appeal and ruled against him. Thrash was hired as an appeals officer in a joint effort between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, and is paid by both, so there is no bias in favor of either side in appeals hearings.

Wims sucker punched Saints cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, starting off a melee during Sunday’s game. Gardner-Johnson is likely to be fined by the NFL for instigating the incident by ripping Wims’ mouthpiece off his helmet and throwing it to the ground.