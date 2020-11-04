Kyle Shanahan: George Kittle says two weeks, doctors say eight

Getty Images

Word on Monday regarding tight end George Kittle‘s foot injury was that it could keep him out for the season and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that was the medical opinion when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

Shanahan said that Kittle has a fracture in his foot and that he’s been told it will be an eight-week recovery time for the tight end. He also said that Kittle has already said that he wants to get back on the field way before two months are up.

“I know it’s something in his foot,” Shanahan said. “It didn’t show up on their X-rays, but whether on the MRIs or CT scan or something with a better resolution, it showed. It happened on that one play. I think they told me eight weeks. Kittle says two, but that’s how he rolls. That’s why he’ll go on IR and if it’s better than what they’re saying, he’ll have a chance to come back this year, but eight weeks is eight weeks.”

Going on injured reserve means Kittle will be out for at least three weeks and it seems likely the absence will stretch longer than that regardless of how Kittle wants things to go.