Lions put Jarrad Davis on COVID-19 list

The Lions added a player to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is the player who was added to the list. The list is for players who have tested positive or been in close contact with an infected individual.

There has been no word of a positive test, but teams are not permitted to announce the reason for the move. Davis’ timeline to return will be faster if he has not tested positive.

Davis has played a reduced role on defense for the Lions this season. He has played 33 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and has been credited with 18 tackles and one forced fumble.